With the ink still drying on the historic joint declaration signed by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, opinions on the accord rolled in.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said:



“While I am glad the president and Kim Jong Un were able to meet, it is difficult to determine what of concrete nature has occurred,” said Corker. “I look forward to having Secretary Pompeo before our committee soon to share his insights and look forward to carrying out our oversight responsibilities.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, who represents Tennessee's 3rd Congressional district:

“Last night, President Trump exemplified what it means to be a leader, becoming the first sitting president of the United States to meet with a North Korean head of state. I applaud the President for taking this courageous step and I am hopeful that despite North Korea’s history of deception, this summit marks the beginning of a new era of relations between North Korea and the United States. As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leads U.S. negotiators in follow-up discussions with their North Korea counterparts, incorporating the knowledge of experts from the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration will be of paramount importance. Much of this expertise resides in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and I look forward to continuing to support NNSA’s nonproliferation mission. While there is still a great amount of work that lies ahead, this summit was a tremendous first step and marked yet another milestone for the Trump Administration.”

The agreement signed by Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads:

President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held first historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive in-depth and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Convinced that the establishment of new US-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Having acknowledged that the US-DPRK summit — the first in history — was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulation in this joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the US-DPRK summit.