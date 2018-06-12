News
Man arrested, charged with child molestation in Soddy-Daisy
A Soddy-Daisy Police Department investigation has landed a man behind bars on charges of incest and child molestation.
Soddy-Daisy Police said they received a tip about a sexual relationship between an adult male and a juvenile.
The man was identified as 67-year-old Jerry R Alfred. Alfred was arrested following the investigation and is being held at the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is set at $170,000.
An investigation by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office and the Soddy-Daisy Police Department is ongoing. Additional charges could be filed in the future.