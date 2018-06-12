UPDATE: Three construction workers are in the hospital after they were injured in a flash fire at a Cleveland construction site.

Construction work continues at the new Legacy Senior Living Center in Cleveland, but those three workers are still recovering. Tricon, LLC is the construction company heading up the project.

"As soon as the gas in the room finished burning, then the fire went out," Cleveland Fire Department Fire Marshall Ben Atchley said.

Monday morning, the three men were inside a commercial kitchen room hooking up hoses to new appliances.

Investigators said a worker on-site used a cigarette lighter and caused the flash fire.

"We really don't know the reason. If they were trying to test if there was flammable gas coming around the pipe,” Atchley said. “Obviously, the room was filled with the vapors of the natural gas. He lit the lighter, and we had ignition."

All three workers left for the hospital before firefighters arrived. According to inspectors, one person was taken to a burn unit for treatment.

In a statement to Channel 3, a spokesperson for Legacy Senior Living said the fire caused only minor damage. She added that they are praying for the worker's injuries and are thankful no one else was hurt.

"It could have been a lot worse had the area been confined,” Atchley said. “Obviously, it was a kitchen that opened up to a larger area."

We checked the history of the construction company, Tricon, LLC. According to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, they did not have any violations or prior incidents.

Channel 3 reached out to Tricon to see how the workers are doing and to ask about its safety protocol, specifically regarding using the lighter on-site. They have not responded with a comment yet.



