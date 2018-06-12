News
Flash fire injures three construction workers in Cleveland
Three male construction workers with Tricon Inc. were taken to a hospital after a flash fire Monday in Cleveland.
One of the men had to be taken to a burn unit.
The flash fire happened at a construction site for Legacy Village of Cleveland.
A lit cigarette lighter started the flash fire when it came in contact with natural gas.
The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the incident.
