Three male construction workers with Tricon Inc. were taken to a hospital after a flash fire Monday in Cleveland.

One of the men had to be taken to a burn unit.

The flash fire happened at a construction site for Legacy Village of Cleveland.

A lit cigarette lighter started the flash fire when it came in contact with natural gas.

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the incident.

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.

 