UPDATE: Two of the four Bonnaroo paramedics who were taken to the hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning are from the Tennessee Valley.

The two paramedics work for Bradley County EMS, but they weren't representing the emergency rescue service at the festival.

The paramedics have been identified as Josh VanDusen and Ashton Hughes. VanDusen is a full-time paramedic with Bradley County EMS, and Hughes works part-time as a paramedic.

Both were taken to a Chattanooga area hospital, where they are recovering. They are both expected to be ok, according to a Bradley County EMS spokesperson.

It is believed that the paramedics were exposed to the carbon monoxide from a generator inside a camper. The carbon monoxide alarm went off, the Bradley County EMS spokesperson explained. One of the two other paramedics woke up and could hear the alarm, but they were unable to move. The paramedic began screaming for help. A person in another camper heard the screaming and came to help the paramedics.

All four of the paramedics were airlifted to Unity Medical Center in Manchester, a Coffee County Sheriff's Department spokesperson explained. Three were them airlifted to Erlanger, and one was taken to Vanderbilt.

One of the paramedics has been released, and the others are expected to go home later this week.

PREVIOUS STORY: Four paramedics working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital on Monday with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.