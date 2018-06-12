UPDATE: Two of the four Bonnaroo paramedics who were taken to the hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning are from the Tennessee Valley.

The two paramedics work for Bradley County EMS, but they weren't representing the emergency rescue service at the festival.

The paramedics have been identified as Josh VanDusen and Ashton Hughes. VanDusen is a full-time paramedic with Bradley County EMS, and Hughes works part-time as a paramedic.

Both were taken to a Chattanooga area hospital, where they are recovering. They are both expected to be OK, according to a Bradley County EMS spokesperson.

It is believed that the paramedics were exposed to the carbon monoxide from a generator inside a camper.

One of the medics woke up not feeling well. That medic tried to wake VanDusen up. When he woke up, he said he was not feeling well either. The two men went to the medic tent for help. While there, the on-duty medics noticed the men were turning red. Initially, medics thought the men were drugged.

Hughes was found unconscious inside the RV.

The rented RV the medics were staying in was taken to the Hamilton County Garage to be inspected. Inspectors found that the exhaust tube was bent which was allowing gas to get back into the RV. The carbon monoxide alarm did not go off because they found that the fuse was pulled.

All four of the paramedics were airlifted to Unity Medical Center in Manchester, a Coffee County Sheriff's Department spokesperson explained. Three were them airlifted to Erlanger, and one was taken to Vanderbilt.

One of the paramedics has been released, and the others are expected to go home later this week.

PREVIOUS STORY: Four paramedics working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital on Monday with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.