The ransomware attack on several of the City of Atlanta's municipal systems earlier this year proves to be an unshakeable issue for officials and citizens alike.

The attack, which occurred on March 22, still has Atlanta struggling to recover.

Hackers from the ransomware group SAMSAM demanded $50,000 from the state in order to unlock breached data, an offer officials ultimately rejected. Consequently, the city spent an estimated $2.6 million to repair damage and reinforce their systems to prevent another attack.

The mayor's office is now reevaluating the extent of the financial damage, concluding $9.5 million more is needed for ransomware cleanup.