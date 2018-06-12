A Soddy-Daisy man is behind bars after deputies say he kidnapped a woman.

Mathew Joseph Collake, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls and aggravated kidnapping.

Collake assaulted a woman he knew and held her against her will inside a home June 10, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman told Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies that she had been in an argument with Collake when he began assaulting her. She said he assaulted her for two to three hours.

The victim said that she feared for her life when Collake put his hands around her neck and tried to choke her twice and believes she lost consciousness. She said she thinks she was beaten unconscious at least three times during the assault.

When Collake stopped assaulting the victim, he broke her phone so she couldn't call for help, the affidavit explained. He also took her keys so she could not leave, because he was afraid she would contact police.

The victim said Collake kept her confined until around 10:00 am Monday when he left for work. He ordered her not to leave the residence. She said she was able to escape once he left.

Deputies met her at an area hospital where she went for treatment once she escaped. The arrest affidavit explains that the deputy noticed severe bruising on the victim's body.