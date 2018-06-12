News
USS Indianapolis Survivor, 'Kayo' Erwin dies
Louis 'Kayo' Erwin joined the military in 1942, and survived the U.S.S. Indianapolis sinking.
Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 7:51 am EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 9:14 am EDT
Louis "Kayo" Erwin has died at the age of 93.
He was a lifelong resident of East Ridge.
Erwin joined the military in 1942, and survived the U.S.S. Indianapolis sinking. He and 316 other sailors survived shark-invested waters with only life jackets.
His ship was on a secret mission dropping off what they would later learn were parts of the atomic bomb.
He was honorably discharged and made it home by hitchhiking from Memphis.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 12 at 2 at Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel.