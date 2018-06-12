Louis "Kayo" Erwin has died at the age of 93.

He was a lifelong resident of East Ridge.

Erwin joined the military in 1942, and survived the U.S.S. Indianapolis sinking. He and 316 other sailors survived shark-invested waters with only life jackets.

His ship was on a secret mission dropping off what they would later learn were parts of the atomic bomb.

He was honorably discharged and made it home by hitchhiking from Memphis.