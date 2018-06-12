SEATTLE (AP) - Amazon balked and Seattle is backing down.

City leaders said they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses, an about-face just a month after unanimously approving the measure to help pay for efforts to combat a growing homelessness crisis.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and seven of nine City Council members said Monday they would move forward to repeal the so-called head tax. A special council meeting is scheduled Tuesday, where a vote is expected.

Seattle's tax would have charged companies about $275 per full-time worker each year and raise roughly $48 million a year for affordable housing and homeless services.