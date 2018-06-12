Effects of Supreme Court voter roll decision appear limited
ATLANTA (AP) - A U.S. Supreme Court ruling has cleared the way for states to take a tougher approach to maintaining their voter rolls, but will they?
Ohio plans to resume its process for removing inactive voters after it was affirmed in Monday's 5-4 ruling. It takes a particularly aggressive approach that appears to be an outlier among states. Few appear eager to follow.
At issue is when a state begins the process to notify and ultimately remove people from the rolls after a period of non-voting. In most states with similar laws, that process begins after voters miss two or more elections. In Ohio, it starts if voters sit out just one election.
