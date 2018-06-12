Good Tuesday. After a round of strong storms yesterday, we could see a few more today. During the late morning and early afternoon there is a marginal risk for some severe storms to develop with the main threats being similar to yesterday. Heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and small hail will be the primary threats. Tornadoes are not really a major concern, but we will be watchful. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight we will have nice weather for Riverbend. Temps will be dropping through the 80s into the 70s for Faith and Family Night as Switchfoot takes the stage at 9:30pm.

Wednesday we will warm up to 88 degrees. A front will come through in the afternoon and bring some showers and storms to the area. During the late afternoon we will clear out, and more stable air will settle in.

Thursday and Friday will sport highs in the low 90s. The humidity will be slightly lower, but it will still be hot and humid.

Over the weekend we will be hot and humid with a high of about 93 both Saturday and Sunday. We will be dry Saturday, but we may get a few stray showers or storms for Father's day,

David Karnes

