Cleveland police say a man robbed a local CVS and then led officers on a chase Friday afternoon.

It happened at CVS on Keith Street SW shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says 43-year-old Terry Hassler was fleeing the pharmacy store in a white vehicle after the armed-robbery when police arrived at the scene.

Sgt. West says Hassler refused to stop for officers and led them on a chase.

Hassler finally pulled over and surrendered in the 6200 block of North Lee Highway.

He was taken to the Cleveland Police Department for questioning.

Hassler was charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.