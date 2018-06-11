Joshua James Bolieiro was placed under arrest for making terroristic threats towards police officers on Facebook.

"I'm aiming to kill ANY police officer that dares speak to me, with absolutely zero questions for you," Bolieiro wrote. "You speak, you die."

Powder Springs police took Bolieiro into custody shortly after 1:00 p.m. Monday, after he came to the police department voluntarily.

When Bolieiro arrived, officers took him into custody on an arrest warrant that was issued through the Cobb County magistrate court.