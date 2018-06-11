The Dalton Police Department is looking for two robbery suspects.

The two male suspects are wanted in connection to a robbery a the Discolatin store on 1125 East Walnut Avenue on June 9, the department explained.

One of the men walked into the store and told an employee he wanted to make a money transfer. When the employee turned to walk to the money transfer station, the man walked behind her and grabbed her wrist. He pulled her wrist behind her back and forced her to go to the cash register.

The second suspect entered the store when another employee noticed what was taking place. He told the employee not to move "or I'll pop you."

The employees said both suspects were holding their hands by their waistbands under their shirts as if they had guns. The employees said they never saw a weapon, though.

The men stole around $200 and then fled the store in a red colored passenger car, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Investigators determined that this is not the first time these suspects have robbed a business. The two are the same men who committed an armed robbery at a business in Calhoun the same day. They got away with more than $2,500.

Dalton Police said the men are also believed to have committed a robbery in Bartow County as well on June 9.

Both male suspects are dark-skinned, possibly Hispanic males. One was thin and wore a blue T-shirt with blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap.

The other man wore a white shirt with a black stripe, white pants, and white flip flops with red markings. He also had a dark baseball cap.