News
Inactive hand grenade found at home in Ooltewah
The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the home to remove the explosive.
Monday, June 11th 2018, 7:04 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 5:31 am EDT
An inactive hand grenade was found at a home in Ooltewah Monday afternoon.
It happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of Falcon Crest Drive.
The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the home to remove the explosive.
Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says the grenade was inactive.
No one was hurt.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.