Lightning strikes chimney of Hunter Museum
The hit knocked some bricks out of the chimney, but did not cause a fire.
Monday, June 11th 2018, 6:32 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 11th 2018, 6:41 pm EDT
Chattanooga fire officials say lightning hit the Hunter Museum in downtown Chattanooga on Monday.
Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says the chimney was hit.
No one was injured.
