We've had a number of viewers reach out to ask us why Walmart stores were no longer carrying Mayfield milk.

All of the viewers are fans of the regional product that continues to grow nationally, in its iconic yellow jug. Mayfield Dairy was founded in Athens, Tennessee, in 1910 , but the family business was sold to Dean Foods in 1990.

Dean Foods continued selling the products regionally under the Mayfield brand, including milk and ice cream.

We reached out to Walmart for an explanation last week, and heard back from a spokesperson on Monday.

"In an effort to keep quality items on our shelves at a great every day low prices we’re always looking at our assortment. Recently, we made a change in our assortment in Tennessee to ensure we could continue to provide customers with the low prices they expect from us. We know Mayfield Dairy plays an important role in Athens and will continue to offer their products in stores in that community," said Molly Blakeman, Walmart Media Relations, in an email.

Blakeman said five stores in proximity to Athens will continue to sell Mayfield milk.

It also appears that Walmart's decision applies only to milk at this time, according to Blakeman.

We reached out to Dean Foods for their take, and got this email reply from Reace Smith, Director of Dean Foods' office of Corporate Communications

"Mayfield continues to be the leading brand of conventional white milk in East Tennessee. We don’t comment on specific retailers."

The decision is giving other retailers, both large and small, the opportunity to bring Mayfield fans into their stores.

Food City sponsored an ad on Facebook on Monday, proclaiming Mayfield milk was still "proudly available."