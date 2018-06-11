I think experience and a caring heart are the most essential aspects of serving the public. Knowing the inner workings of the Board and the Administration have given me tremendous insight especially while serving as Chairman for the last 2 years. My District 9 Commissioner, Chester Bankston, and I have worked diligently the last 4 years to secure funding for a variety of needs such as a new Harrison Elementary, an addition for Snow Hill, a track for Central, and purchasing 5 acres greatly needed for Ooltewah HS. To enhance school safety, we have added 7 new resource officer positions and 7 social workers along with safety doors, cameras, and state of the art entry systems. My constituents have overwhelmingly named safety as the greatest current need. I want to build and expand on these and other successes.