Teenage candidate launches campaign for Hamilton Co. school board
D'Andre Anderson is running against Steve Highlander for the school board district 9 chair in Hamilton County.
A teenage candidate vying for the district 9 seat on the Hamilton County Board of Education made his campaign official.
D'Andre Anderson held a launch party Sunday night.
Anderson is running against Steve Highlander.
Highlander, who has held the seat since 2014, currently serves as school board chairman and is running for a second term.
Anderson has served as a student representative on the school board and says he is ready for the challenge.
“Even though I’m 19 I just left the schools, so I know what’s going in the schools,” says Anderson.
Anderson says he will transfer to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
Dr. Steve Highlander sent the following response:
I think experience and a caring heart are the most essential aspects of serving the public. Knowing the inner workings of the Board and the Administration have given me tremendous insight especially while serving as Chairman for the last 2 years. My District 9 Commissioner, Chester Bankston, and I have worked diligently the last 4 years to secure funding for a variety of needs such as a new Harrison Elementary, an addition for Snow Hill, a track for Central, and purchasing 5 acres greatly needed for Ooltewah HS. To enhance school safety, we have added 7 new resource officer positions and 7 social workers along with safety doors, cameras, and state of the art entry systems. My constituents have overwhelmingly named safety as the greatest current need. I want to build and expand on these and other successes.
