Firefighters responded to the James Building in downtown Chattanooga after reports were made that lightning struck the building.

One eyewitness told Channel 3 that they saw lightning hit the building, which is located on Broad Street, and bricks fall to the ground.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said they have not had any injury reports.

"We have requested a city building inspector to check out the damage to the building and advise if anything needs to be done," the CFD spokesperson added.