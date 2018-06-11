UPDATE: Crews are working around the clock to restore a few power outages that remain in the Channel 3 viewing area, due to the severe storms Monday afternoon.

As of 10:00 p.m., EPB says about 100 customers are still without power.

The other utilities in the Tennessee Valley show that power has been restored.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The storms moving through the Channel 3 viewing area are leaving some customers in the dark Monday afternoon.

Here is a look of at outages as of 7:30 PM:

EPB is reporting scattered to no outages throughout its service area.

"Chattanooga’s smart grid prevented lasting outages by automatically restoring service to 11,000 other homes and businesses," John Pless with EPB explained.

Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) is reporting 53 outages in Hamilton and Pickett Counties.

North Georgia EMC is reporting 6 outages in Catoosa, Chattooga, Gordon, Walker and Whitfield Counties.

Dalton Utilities is reporting no outages.

These are the only utilities reporting power outages at this time.