UPDATE: An EPB issue causing EPBFi.com email accounts to not work properly has been resolved, according to the utility company.

"Email should be sending and receiving normally now," a company spokesperson explained.

EPB spokesman John Pless tells Channel 3, the problem was caused by a queuing issue with the utility's server.

EPB has resolved an issue with https://t.co/8xRb9NZoBM email accounts. Email should be sending and receiving normally now. If you continue to have problems, please contact 423-648-1EPB (1372). — EPB_Chattanooga (@EPB_Chattanooga) June 11, 2018

Users who continue to have issues with their email should contact EPB at 423-648-1EPB (1372).

PREVIOUS STORY: EPB Fiber Optics email users across the Chattanooga-area are experiencing email issues.

EPB told Channel 3 that many accounts have been impacted by email problems since Friday, June 9.

On the EPB website Monday, users saw the following message:

"EPB is troubleshooting an issue that is delaying email to and from EPBFi.com email accounts. Emails are not lost but are taking much longer than normal to send and receive. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue and will update you as we know more. Thank you for your patience."

Engineers are working on resolving the issue, an EPB spokesperson explained. Channel 3 also learned that some users' email problems have already been fixed.