A much-needed facelift at the Rhea Heritage and Scopes Trial Museum is now ready for people to view.

On Monday, the historic museum re-opened after receiving upgrades and renovations earlier this year.

The Rhea Heritage and Scopes Trial Museum is also the same home to a trial that gained worldwide attention in 1925.

The Scopes Trial was a landmark court case about teaching evolution in the classroom. John Scopes was a high school teacher was accused of breaking Tennessee's Butler Act, a law that banned teaching evolution in school. He was convicted, but his case was overturned just two years later.

The courthouse where the trial occurred is more than a century old, it was built in 1891 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1976. The 70's was also the same time the building received major renovations.

With the help of volunteers, state representatives and Gov. Bill Haslam a push to raise funds formed. A task force identified the needs to the structure and fundraised thousands of dollars. in 2017, Gov. Haslam allotted $200,000 for courthouse roof repairs, but officials learned it would cost about $700,000. This year, Haslam gave the project another $500,000 to meet the need.

"It's the story of this whole area, Bryan College, and African American history and the Trail of Tears and everything else this region is a part of and this museum and this court house will continue to tell the story about," Haslam said.