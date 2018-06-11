Gov. Bill Haslam talked to Channel 3 Monday in Dayton, TN about the effect possible additional tariffs would have in Tennessee. Haslam tells us he is, “very concerned about the impact."

He said he is worried about suppliers in the automotive, agricultural, and other industries that could be subject to retaliatory tariffs.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the top three Tennessee exports are medical supply parts, aircraft parts, and car parts. This was in 2017, the most recent data available.

The Census Bureau assigns codes which relate to specific items exported. At least four of the top ten categories of Tennessee exports related to car parts.

Medical and dental supply parts made up the largest share at about 7 percent of exports. Aircraft parts and supplies and passenger vehicle parts each made up about 4 percent.

In March, President Trump ordered tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from the E.U., Canada, and Mexico. In January, the president created tariffs on solar panels and washing machines.