A man was arrested after leading Cleveland Police on a pursuit.

Officers were advised of an armed robbery at the CVS on Keith Street Friday afternoon. They were told the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Terry Hassler, fled the scene in an unknown white vehicle.

Officers saw a vehicle fitting the description leaving the parking lot of the business. They followed and tried to pull Hassler over, but Hassler continued driving.

He finally pulled over on North Lee Highway. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop and took Hassler into custody.