SONIC customers can now get their hands on the new Pickle Juice Slush.

The fast-food chain began selling the new concoction on Monday. Other Snow Cone Slush flavors available June 11 include Tiger's Blood, Blue Hawaiian and Bahama Mama.

“SONIC’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC, said. “The entire Snow Cone Slush lineup – including Pickle Juice, Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood – has a distinctly summertime vibe, allowing our guests to create new summer memories.”

SONIC also launched a special Snapchat lens that transforms users into a Pickle Juice Slush. The lens will be available until July 29.

Customers can purchase the slush for half-price during happy hour.