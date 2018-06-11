News
Signal Mountain firefighter rescues cat from tree
SMFD firefighter Nathaniel Malone climbed 30 feet into a tree to save a cat Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, a firefighter climbed 30 feet into a tree on Signal Mountain to rescue a cat trapped there since the day before.
Nathaniel Malone of the Signal Mountain Fire Department was the firefighter who successfully captured the feline. It happened in the early afternoon, according to SMFD's Facebook page.
"Sounds simple, but sometimes a scared, snarling, clawing ball of fur can be risky to a firefighter when they are 30’ in the air," the department said. Each cat rescue request SMFD receives is evaluated for risk before attempting.