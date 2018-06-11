UPDATE: A former school bus driver is calling on a higher court to review his sentence, in hopes of spending less time behind bars.

Johnthony Walker was sentenced to four years in prison for causing the 2016 crash that killed six Woodmore Elementary School students.

The new developments during Monday's hearing show even though the trial ended, this case is far from over.

Walker's attorney, Amanda Dunn, said the 25-year-old's sentence should be reconsidered after she said she discovered pending charges against a witness were dropped before she testified against her client.

Dunn argues she would have questioned the witness's credibility if she had known earlier.

Prosecutors now want TBI agents to look into how information about those expunged cases were made public.

A spokesperson for the TBI says the investigation is active and ongoing.

A judge denied the request to reduce Walker sentence saying he believes the crash was caused by speeding.

It will now be up to an appellate court to decide if the sentence is too harsh.

Until then, Walker remains out of jail on house arrest.

We'll let you know what happens.

