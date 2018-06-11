News
George W. Bush to visit Athens for benefit in 2019
He will be the keynote speaker for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce at their 13th annual benefit to be held June 22, 2019.
Former president George W. Bush will visit McMinn County in 2019.
You can reserve your spot at the 2019 benefit starting June 11 by calling 423-745-0334.
The 12th annual benefit featured Bo Jackson and was held June 9 in at the McMinn County High School.