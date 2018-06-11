America's Navy is coming home to Chattanooga in 2018, one of only 14 cities selected to host a Navy Week this year.

Chattanooga Navy Week is scheduled for June 11-17, 2018, coincident with the Riverbend Festival, and is designed to give area residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.

The Navy plans to include the following elements in the week-long celebration:

Senior Navy Leadership

Sailors assigned to the state's namesake submarine, USS Tennessee

Navy Divers and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams

Navy Band performance

Navy Oceanography/Meteorology scientists and displays

Sailors from USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat

Navy Medicine personnel

Navy History and Heritage Command historians and displays

The Navy's new virtual reality simulator

The Navy Week's senior representative will be Rear Adm. Paul Pearigen, Commander, Navy Medicine West, a Memphis, Tennessee native.

The U.S. Fleet Forces Band, known as "The Finest of the Fleet" and the Brass Band "Uncharted Waters", have several performances scheduled throughout the week.

Here is a list of the events this week:

MONDAY

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Sailors from the U.S. Navy’s Oceanography and Meteorology command will have displays at the Chattanooga Aquarium IMAX

5:30-6:30 p.m.: The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s brass band ensemble will perform a one-hour concert at the Bessie Smith Strut

WEDNESDAY

5-6 p.m.: The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s ceremonial band ensemble will perform a one-hour concert at the Riverbend Festival main entrance

8:30 p.m.: The U.S. Navy will participate in the Military Appreciation Night festivities on the Coke Stage at Riverbend Festival

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diver personnel will perform a dive at the Tennessee Aquarium

5-6 p.m.: The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s ceremonial band ensemble will perform a one-hour concert at the Riverbend Festival main entrance

5:30-8:30 p.m.: The Creative Discovery Museum will host a Navy Night as part of their Free Family Night. The U.S. Navy will have a variety of displays and sailors from around the world, showcasing the service’s capabilities as the real-world application of STEM. Participating groups include USS Constitution Sailors, Navy Oceanography and Meteorology Command, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Teams and Navy divers

FRIDAY

5-6 p.m.: The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s brass band ensemble will perform a one hour concert on the Riverbend Festival Unum Stage

SATURDAY

12:30-1:30 p.m.: The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s brass band ensemble will perform a one-hour concert at the River Market at the TN Aquarium

5-6 p.m.: The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s brass band ensemble will perform a one hour concert on the Riverbend Festival Unum Stage

SUNDAY

5-6 p.m.: The U.S. Fleet Forces Band’s ceremonial band ensemble will perform a one-hour concert at the Riverbend Festival main entrance