With Net Neutrality coming to an end, there are fewer rules governing how internet service providers can operate. However, you might not see any immediate changes today.

"Each day that goes by that we don't have Net Neutrality protections because the FCC repealed them, we're going to see a slow chipping away of the open internet we've all come to rely on," says Mark Stanley with Demand Progress.

Net Neutrality protections prohibited internet providers from favoring or blocking access to particular products or websites. The FCC voted to repeal those protections in December saying that the rules were too heavy handed.

Broadband companies have said that they will still continue to uphold the Net Neutrality principles but some Net Neutrality supporters say that it's not enough to just trust all the companies.