We will start the week with a continuation of the warm, muggy air hovering over us with spotty showers and thunderstorms popping up mainly through the afternoon (though we have seen a few showers even this morning).

No severe weather is expected tonight, but heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any storms that develop. The high today will reach 87 degrees. If you are heading to the Bessie Smith Strut this evening you may have to deal with a few showers or storms early on, but the rain chance will diminish through the evening, and most of the night will be like a cinnamon roll, warm and sticky.

Tuesday we can expect a few isolated showers and storms with the high reaching 88. Wednesday a front will press through making showers and storms in the afternoon likely. We will reach 86 Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday through the weekend will be hot and SLIGHTLY less humid as highs soar to the low 90s each afternoon after morning lows near 70. We will have some clouds, but the rain chance each day is less than 20%.

