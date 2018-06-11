UPDATE: Showers and storms will gradually fade out tonight as the heating of the day disappears. Some of the storms will have some heavy rain at times. This afternoon pattern of showers and storms will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels will remain high but the afternoon storms will keep the temperature from rising to high.

No severe weather is expected tonight, but heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any storms that develop. The high today will reach 87 degrees. If you are heading to the Bessie Smith Strut this evening you may have to deal with a few showers or storms early on, but the rain chance will diminish through the evening, and most of the night will be like a cinnamon roll, warm and sticky.

By Thursday and Friday, only isolated showers and storms will develop mainly in the higher elevations. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80's through Wednesday. Lows will be near 70 for the next 7 days.

This coming weekend will remain hot and humid with highs near 90 and only a small chance for an isolated shower. Next Monday the showers will become a bit more scattered again with highs still near 90.

