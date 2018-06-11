Police: Boy struck by train while listening to headphones was not injured
Police in Tennessee say a boy was struck by a train in Bristol, Tennessee suffered no life-threatening injuries. They say at the time of the crash, he was listening to headphones.
News outlets cite a release from Bristol police that says the boy was listening to music with headphones while walking on the railroad right-of-way and didn't hear the train coming Saturday night.
The boy was conscious and alert when he was found.
It's unclear what, if any, injuries he suffered. The boy's name and age have not been released.
Police say the incident is under investigation.
