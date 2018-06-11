News
CPD investigating Sunday night shooting
It happened Sunday night before 10 p.m. Details are still limited at this time.
Monday, June 11th 2018, 1:20 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 11th 2018, 1:20 am EDT
Police are investigating a shooting on East 19th Street.
Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No word at this time if officers are searching for a suspect.
If you have any information that can help investigators in this case, you are asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.