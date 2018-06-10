News
UPDATE: Missing child found safe
FOUND SAFE: Amare Deshun Haden is 11 years old and 5 feet tall.
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 11:15 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 11th 2018, 1:13 am EDT
UPDATE: Police say Amare has been found safe.
PREVIOUSLY: Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing child they say is an endangered runaway.
Amare Deshun Haden is 11 years old and 5 feet tall. Officers say he ran out of his home on Sunday morning because he was upset with his mother. At the time, we're told he was wearing yellow SpongeBob SquarePants pajama bottoms with a zip up jacket and no shoes. According to his mother, he might have obtained a change of clothes from friends.
If you see him you are asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.