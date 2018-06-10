Saturday afternoon, Friends of the Festival Executive Director Chip Baker received a phone call that country music artist Luke Combs wouldn't be able to perform Sunday night.

Baker says this was a first in his 19 years with Riverbend to have an artist cancel during the festival. He says his team worked quickly to secure another entertainer.

Combs tweeted to his fans after he performed at CMA fest saying he was devastated he wouldn't be able to play this weekend.

“He lost his voice and had to cancel the next two weeks of shows starting with the one last night which was in Minnesota, and then us,” said Chip Baker. "We knew we wanted to replace country with country. We really were looking at who all was out there,” said Baker.

Baker's staff began the search for a replacement and several hours later it was announced that Brett Young would fill the spot.

And feedback from the change in entertainment started coming in.

“I was kind of disappointed at first because Luke didn't come,” said Leah Kate Melton. “When I found out it was Brett Young I was thrilled because I really like his music.”

Festival-goers who chose to stick it out can cash in on the inconvenience.

“Come tonight the band will be great, and we will give you 50% off Destin Lynch the other country that's playing Wednesday,” said Baker.

The changeup is big for Brett Young who performed on the smaller Budlight stage last year. Now he can join the list of big names to play that stage.

“Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt played on the stage, Shania Twain this stage, Avett Brothers I think they played on the Unum stage,” said Baker.