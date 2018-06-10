UPDATE: Thursday Channel 3 learned Lake Winnie has been cited three times over the last three years for failure to report incidents. Just this week the North Georgia amusement park received those citations for breaking state regulations.

State officials want to know the day an injury happens, something Lake Winnie officials neglected to do three times over the last three years.

By law, Lake Winnie does not have to post citations for the public to see. However, it is something amusement park guests say they want to know about.

“There is no signs posted that there has been any incidents or anything. I usually rely on the media,” said Joshua Smith.

Lake Winnie has been cited three times this week in connection to three separate injuries.

The first injury happened on May 27, when a woman broke her foot on the water ride The Boat Chute. The state was not notified until 17 days after it happened. The park was fined $500.

The next injury happened the same day, on May 27. A 62-year-old woman injured her head and arm on the roller coaster called the Wild Lightning. The state just learned about that injury this week. Lake Winnie was fined $1,000.

This weekend, a woman needed surgery after an incident on the Wild Lightning roller coaster. The park didn't report it to the authorities until almost 15 hours later. They received a warning in that case.

The Boat Chute is back in service, but the Wild Lightning is out of operations until state inspectors give it the all clear.

A spokesperson for Lake Winnie released the following statement to Channel 3:

There have been reports of two incidents that have occurred at Lake Winnie, and our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals who may have been injured. We take these matters very seriously and are fully cooperating with the State of Georgia as they investigate these occurrences. The safety of the families who come to Lake Winnie is our top priority. We have always worked very hard to ensure that our rides and attractions are properly maintained and inspected, and this has led to an excellent safety record at our park. Likewise, all of our employees are properly trained in the safe operation of all of our attractions. We will continue to look into these reported occurrences and will follow-up with any pertinent information.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Lake Winnie has received a warning citation for delaying notification of Sunday's incident at the amusement park where a woman was injured. The Wild Lightning ride she was injured on remains closed.

The amusement park has also been fined $500 for not notifying the Georgia State Fire Marshal's office in a timely manner about an incident on May 27 where a woman injured her foot on a water ride. The marshal's office is investigating the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: State investigators are looking into how a woman fell from a ride at Lake Winnie over the weekend. The 42-year-old woman was injured and according to her family had to undergo surgery Monday.

She is expected to be okay. Investigators said she was riding a roller coaster called 'Wild Lightning' That ride is closed until the investigation is complete.

Built in 2001, Wild Lightning is the newest roller coaster at Lake Winnie. The park's website describes it as "a wild coaster ride aboard rails of steel that takes guests through twists, hairpin turns, drops, and curves like nothing else on earth."



According to state officials, the ride was last inspected in April before the park opened for the season. No violations were found.



The accident happened around 2:00 pm Sunday afternoon. It is still unclear how the woman fell or how far. She was alert and conscious but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Family members tell us the 42-year-old has broken shoulder and was taken to a hospital for surgery. Monday evening, she is listed in fair condition.

A spokesperson for Lake Winnie declined our request for an interview, only saying the incident is under investigation.

The last time state investigators were at the park, was in July 2016 when two young boys were injured while on the Fly-o-Plane ride. The state was unable to decide who was at fault for that accident.

PREVIOUS STORY: New information has been released about the accident on a ride at Lake Winnie on Sunday.

The Georgia State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. A spokesperson tells Channel 3 a 42-year-old woman was injured around 2 pm Sunday while riding The Wild Lightning ride.

That ride is currently out of operation. Investigators will be on scene later Monday to begin their investigation.

The state inspects rides at Lake Winnie at least once a year. Channel 3 is working on getting The Wild Lightning’s latest inspection.

The family tells us the woman had surgery Monday morning at Erlanger. She has a broken shoulder and low blood pressure.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Lake Winnie visitor was injured at the park Sunday.

A spokesperson for the amusement park told Channel 3 that a guest received a slight injury.

The person was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Lake Winnie said they are investigating to determine what happened.

The Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene.