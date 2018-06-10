News
Lake Winnie guest injured at park Sunday
A Lake Winnie visitor was injured at the park Sunday.
A spokesperson for the amusement park told Channel 3 that a guest received a slight injury.
The person was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
Lake Winnie said they are investigating to determine what happened.
The Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene.
Channel 3 is working to learn more about the situation. We will keep you updated.