A Lake Winnie visitor was injured at the park Sunday.

A spokesperson for the amusement park told Channel 3 that a guest received a slight injury.

The person was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Lake Winnie said they are investigating to determine what happened.

The Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Channel 3 is working to learn more about the situation. We will keep you updated.

 