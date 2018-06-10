UPDATE: State investigators are looking into how a woman fell from a ride at Lake Winnie over the weekend. The 42 year-old woman was injured and according to her family had to undergo surgery Monday.

She is expected to be okay. Investigators said she was riding a roller coaster called Wild Lightning. That ride is closed until the investigation is complete.

Built in 2001, Wild Lightning is the newest roller coaster at Lake Winnie. The park's website describes it as "a wild coaster ride aboard rails of steel that takes guests through twists, hairpin turns, drops, and curves like nothing else on earth."



According to state officials, the ride was last inspected in April before the park opened for the season. No violations were found.



The accident happened around 2pm Sunday afternoon. It is still unclear how the woman fell or how far. She was alert and conscious but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Family members tell us the 42 year-old has broken shoulder and was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Monday evening she is listed in fair condition.



A spokesperson for Lake Winnie declined our request for an interview, only saying the incident is under investigation.



The last time state investigators were at the park, was in July 2016 when two young boys were injured while on the Fly-o-Plane ride. The state was unable to decide who was at fault for that accident.

