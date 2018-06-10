The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded around 2:30 pm to the Chateau Royale Apartments on South Germantown Road, according to a CFD spokesperson.

When firefighters arrived, they found an electrical fire that had been extinguished in an apartment by a next door neighbor. Firefighters turned off the electricity and checked for a fire extension.

No one was injured. The cause has been ruled accidental due to faulty electrical equipment.

The American Red Cross assisted the adult and child who were displaced by the fire.