News
UPDATE: Power outage in leaves hundreds of EPB customers in the dark
EPB is currently working to resolve a power outage in East Brainerd. According to an EPB spokesperson, around 500 customers are without power. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. For the latest information about power outages, visit EPB's web
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 5:51 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 6:52 pm EDT
UPDATE: EPB is currently working to resolve a power outage in East Brainerd.
According to an EPB spokesperson, around 500 customers are without power.
At one point around 900 customers were without power from East Ridge up to Ooltewah.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
For the latest information about power outages, visit EPB's website.
Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.