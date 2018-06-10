Bearden High School and University of Tennessee graduate Ashley Latimer is up for a Tony Award.

Latimer is nominated for "Best Revival of a Musical" with her production of "Once On This Island." Latimer says her interest in theater production started while in high school.

She gradually began working on other projects, interning at the Knoxville Children's Theatre and working her way up to becoming a director there. After she graduated from UT, she left for New York City. Now, she's seeing all the years of work pay off.

"It feels completely surreal," Latimer said. "So excited and overjoyed. This production is so special, to be event just a small part of it has been the greatest gift."