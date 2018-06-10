News
Firefighters battle garage fire in Walker Co.
The fire happened on Wilder Road.
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 4:35 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 5:15 pm EDT
Firefighters in Walker County responded to a garage fire Sunday afternoon.
No one was injured in the blaze. One firefighter was sent to get checked out due to bleach he inhaled during an earlier call.
The garage is a total loss. Firefighters were able to save the home. Some of the siding on the home did melt.