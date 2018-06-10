News
CPD investigating after pedestrian struck on Rossville Blvd
Chattanooga Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday.
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 12:26 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 12:28 pm EDT
Chattanooga Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Rossville Blvd just before 11:45 am.
CPD Public Information Officer Rob Simmons said the person suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.