The Ringgold Police Department is searching for a man.

The department said they are trying to identify a man they want to talk with about some transactions he made at Paul's Place store on Battlefield Parkway. He made the transactions on June 5 around 7:30 pm.

He could be riding a sports bike, the department said.

If you know who this man is, please call Detective Tony Gregory at 706-935-3066.

 
