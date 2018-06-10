News
Ringgold PD seeking help identifying man
If you know who this man is, please call Detective Tony Gregory at 706-935-3066.
The Ringgold Police Department is searching for a man.
The department said they are trying to identify a man they want to talk with about some transactions he made at Paul's Place store on Battlefield Parkway. He made the transactions on June 5 around 7:30 pm.
He could be riding a sports bike, the department said.
