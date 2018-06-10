UPDATE: A suspect has been charged in a Saturday night stabbing in Bradley County.

James Thomas Burdin, 22, has been charged with two counts of attempted 1st-degree murder.

A woman who knew Burdin told deputies that the suspect was being held down by family members. She said he was "acting crazy and making threats to harm himself."

Burdin is currently being held without bond in the Bradley County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: A stabbing investigation is underway in Bradley County.

Deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene on Bell Road SE late Saturday night.

Two victims with stab wounds were taken to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office is investigating. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the BCSO at 423-728-7300.