Two injured in stabbing late Saturday, BCSO investigating
A stabbing investigation is underway in Bradley County.
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 11:34 am EDT
Updated:
Sunday, June 10th 2018, 11:34 am EDT
Deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene on Bell Road SE late Saturday night.
Two victims with stab wounds were taken to an area hospital.
The sheriff's office is investigating. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the BCSO at 423-728-7300.
Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more about this incident.