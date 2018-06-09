News
I-24 EB reopens after crash
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 10:39 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 11:40 pm EDT
UPDATE: As of 11:30 p.m. this crash has cleared. Expect residual delays.
A multi-vehicle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of I-24 on the Ridgecut.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night near Westside Drive. As of 10:30 p.m., the Westbound lanes were not impacted.
Injuries are being reported according to Chattanooga Police.
This crash is estimated to clear by midnight.
