UPDATE: As of 11:30 p.m. this crash has cleared. Expect residual delays. 
 
 
A multi-vehicle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of I-24 on the Ridgecut. 
 
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night near Westside Drive.  As of 10:30 p.m., the Westbound lanes were not impacted.
 
Injuries are being reported according to Chattanooga Police. 
 
This crash is estimated to clear by midnight.
 
