CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart caught a 5 bass limit weighing 35.52 pounds topping out the field of 106 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Hunter Oil Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This bass event was held June 9th 2018 out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Jamie said “We started the morning in some grass beds after a few stops we caught a 7 pounder and that got our attention. We moved deep and would find a school but we would only catch one before they spooked and left. We just kept picking them off one at a time. Seems like every move we made was the right one. Going to be one of those days you remember for a long time’.

Big fish of this event was caught by Adam Dysart super nice large mouth weighing 8.47 pounds. Second big bass of the day was caught by Justin Medley weighing 8.37 pounds.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga to be caught again and special thanks to the fishermen for taking such good care of their catches.

Chattanooga Bass Association President, Jamie Copenhaver, said “Thanks to Hunter Oil Inc. and all our sponsors for their much appreciated support for this 2018 season”.

The top 8 money winners are as follows:

Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart 35.52 lbs. $2000 John Powell and Matt Powell 23.98 lbs. $750 Tanner Harkstep and Randall Kramer 22.40 lbs. $500.00 Derek McCullough and Chase McCullough 20’70lbs, $550 Seth Davis and Brent Butler 20.70 lbs. $300 Danny Hall and David Milsaps 20.36 lbs. $250 Robert Giarla and Mark Harin 19.37 lbs. $200 Baron Adams and Trevor Prince 19.29lbs. $150

The next CBA event will be held June 23rd 2018 out of Chester Frost Park. This will be a night event with sign ups starting at 6pm.